Marine Tech Firms Join Together on Fuel Cell Engines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Agreement: boost. File Image / Pixabay.

A deal between two alternative fuel companies will see the technology of one integrated with the technology of the other.

Ammonia fuel firm Amogy is to buy three fuel cell engines from manufacturer Ballard with an option for a further seven units.

"Ballard will support integration of the fuel cell engines with Amogy's proprietary ammonia reforming system," the company said in a statement.

The first three fuel cell units will be for maritime deployment. If these prove to be a success, an additional seven units will be sought, the company added.

The agreement between the two companies is expected to "expedite the commercialization of scalable, ammonia-to-power solutions for the maritime industry".

Søren Hansen, an executive with Ballard Power Systems (Europe), said that "Amogy's onboard capabilities to convert ammonia to gaseous hydrogen combined with our fuel cell engines will be a major milestone to achieve decarbonization in the marine sector".