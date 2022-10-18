Liquid Hydrogen Fuel System Sets Sights on Long Distance Applications

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping: long distance. File Image / Pixabay.

Trials for fuel cells using liquid hydrogen have been completed, the trial participants have said.

Ballard Power Systems Europe together with Aalborg University, Danish Gas Technology Centre, Odense Maritime Technology, Man Cryo and manufacturer Chart Industries have reported the successful completion of trials on the performance and functionality of a 200kW fuel cell module as the fuel source from a Chart vehicle fuel system.

The unit tested -- Ballard's DNV type approved fuel cell FCwave -- is for marine use while hydrogen in liquid form has advantages over hydrogen in gaseous form, the company said.

"The demonstration proves that heavy-duty applications such as marine vessels powered by Ballard fuel cells will be able to effectively employ Chart liquid hydrogen systems as a fuel," according to Ballard.

The next step in the project will be to "identify applications in which liquid hydrogen has the potential to unlock long distance opportunities, within marine, truck, coach bus, off-road, and rail," the company added.

Hydrogen is one among a number of alternative marine fuels being looked at by the shipping industry.