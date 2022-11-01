US Ports Garner $703m for Infrastructural Improvements

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Long Beach, Los Angeles. File Image / Pixabay.

Port infrastructure in the United States has received a boost with $703 million in federal funding allocated to 41 projects across 22 states.

The programme -- for coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports and inland river ports -- aims to improve supply chain reliability and reduce port emissions.

Under the Department of Transport scheme, Cleveland-Cuyahoga Port Authority has $27million to spend on among other things "installing electric infrastructure to meet the power requirements of ship cold ironing and electrified cargo handling", according to maritime trade publication Safety4Sea.

Cold ironing or shore power allows ships to switch to shoreside electric power when they are working cargo or docked.

Other initiatives in the projects include swapping diesel powered forklifts for electric powered units, improving rail-port connections and developing offshore wind power.