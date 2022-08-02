Panthera Energy Trading Hires Bunker Broker in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Panthera is setting up a new office in Houston. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels brokerage Panthera Energy Trading has hired a new bunker broker in Houston.

Martijn Kelderman has joined the firm as a bunker broker as of this month to set up its new Houston office, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Kelderman was previously a senior energy consultant at Acretio, and had earlier served as head of business development at Enermar, as operations manager for Peninsula and as a general manager for Aegean Marine Petroleum.

Panthera also hired a broker in London earlier this year. Ian Childs joined the firm as marine energy broker in London in June, having earlier worked as bunker procurement manager for Shell.