Baseblue Appoints Managing Director in Argentina

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Christian Sissener has been appointed to the role of managing director of Baseblue Argentina as of this month. Image Credit: Baseblue

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue has appointed a managing director of its operations in Argentina.

Christian Sissener has been appointed to the role of managing director of Baseblue Argentina as of this month, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Sissener has worked for Baseblue and its predecessor company since October 2007, starting out as a bunker trader.

"With a career spanning multiple countries and roles, Sissner will further solidify Baseblue's presence in South America," the company said in the statement.

"The base in Argentina has evolved into a critical sourcing centre for the Baseblue group.

"It acts as a central hub to build strong relationships with local partners.

"The South American team's progress has been driven by a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the local market dynamics."