BUNKER JOBS: Global Supplier Seeks Americas Bunker Operations Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of leadership experience within marine fuel distribution, and preferably fluent Spanish. Image Credit: Spinnaker

A global marine fuel supplier and trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker operations manager for the Americas in New York.

Recruitment firm Spinnaker highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is described as 'one of the world's leading physical suppliers and traders of marine fuel globally'.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of leadership experience within marine fuel distribution, and preferably fluent Spanish.

"The core purpose of the role would be to provide leadership and strategic direction to the operations team covering terminal storage positions and nominating customers via delivering vessels and barges coordinating with agents and delivery vessels," Spinnaker said in the advertisement.

For more information, click here.