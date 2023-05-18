Corpus Christi Port CEO Unexpectedly Resigns

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Corpus Christi's port activity has significantly expanded during Strawbridge's time with the authority. Image Credit: Port of Corpus Christi

The CEO of the Port of Corpus Christi unexpectedly resigned this week.

Sean Strawbridge will step down as CEO as of June 2, the port authority said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

"I am extremely proud of the incredible success of the Port of Corpus Christi over my eight-year tenure," Strawbridge said in the statement.

"It has been a true honor to serve as Chief Executive Officer under the leadership of Chairman Charlie Zahn and the Port Commissioners, both past and present, and the amazing professional staff whom I have had the distinct honor to represent."

The decision followed a 'heated meeting' between Strawbridge and the port commission on Tuesday, according to local newspaper the Caller-Times. Members of the commission had criticised the port authority's spending on travel and personal expenses under Strawbridge's time there.