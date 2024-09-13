Minerva Bunker Barge Involved in Search and Rescue Operation in Trinidad

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A vessel operated by Minerva Bunkering was involved in a search and rescue operation off Trinidad this week.

The delivery vessel MT Kerkyra rescued two men from the yacht Mistress off Trinidad on September 11, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The men were in good health, and were transferred to another ship to return them to shore. The MT Kerkyra returned to normal operations later the same afternoon.

The 6,300 DWT MT Kerkyra was built in 2009 and is mostly deployed for Trinidad OPL operations.