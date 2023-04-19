BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One Seeks Sales Intern in Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday April 19, 2023

Global marine fuel supplier Bunker One is seeking to hire a sales intern in Rio de Janeiro.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in business administration, economics or engineering and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Participating in client and supplier visits and new business development in Brazil and abroad
  • Day-to-day trading of bunker fuels and working closely with both internal & external stakeholders
  • Conducting market research, pre/post fixture handling and various other tasks related to bunker trading

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

