BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One Seeks Sales Intern in Brazil
Wednesday April 19, 2023
The role is based in the firm's Rio de Janeiro office. Image Credit: Bunker One
Global marine fuel supplier Bunker One is seeking to hire a sales intern in Rio de Janeiro.
The company is looking for candidates with a degree in business administration, economics or engineering and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Participating in client and supplier visits and new business development in Brazil and abroad
- Day-to-day trading of bunker fuels and working closely with both internal & external stakeholders
- Conducting market research, pre/post fixture handling and various other tasks related to bunker trading
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.