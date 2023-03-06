BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Commercial Director in Stamford

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday March 6, 2023

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a commercial director in Stamford, Connecticut.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in trading bunkers, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

  • Retention of current customers
  • Develop a pipeline of potential business opportunities
  • Drive definition and implementation of the strategic growth initiatives
  • Share best practices across our North American based office to bridge the collaboration between our colleagues in North America as well as our other offices across the world
  • Participating in customer events in your assigned markets

