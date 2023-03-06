BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Commercial Director in Stamford

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Dan-Bunkering's Stamford office. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a commercial director in Stamford, Connecticut.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in trading bunkers, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Retention of current customers

Develop a pipeline of potential business opportunities

Drive definition and implementation of the strategic growth initiatives

Share best practices across our North American based office to bridge the collaboration between our colleagues in North America as well as our other offices across the world

Participating in customer events in your assigned markets

