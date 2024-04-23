BUNKER JOBS: Unicore Seeks Bunker Purchaser in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of sourcing experience. Image Credit: Unicore

Marine fuels firm Unicore is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of sourcing experience, preferably in the oil trading or shipping industries, it said in a job advertisement last week.

"As Purchaser, your responsibilities will be daily purchasing, sourcing of marine fuel, following up on deliveries, confirmations, cost and quality," the company said in the advertisement.

"To succeed in this role, excellent cooperation with the internal organisation, suppliers and subcontractors is vital.

"Furthermore, focus on quality, on-time deliveries, and optimization of costs are all tasks that come naturally to you."

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Optimizing and handling the supplier portfolio and ensuring the needed capacity in relation to future demands

Involvement in trading derivatives/hedging techniques

Supporting implementation of purchasing strategy

Supplier and product screening

Ensuring persistent data and KPI follow-up

Claims handling and post fixing follow-up

For more information, click here.