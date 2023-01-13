Petrobras Relaunches Suape Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petrobras is Brazil's state energy producer. File Image / Pixabay

Brazilian energy producer Petrobras has relaunched bunker supply at the port of Suape after an absence of at least ten years.

The company has resumed supply at the port as of January 11, it said in an emailed statement this week. The firm is supplying VLSFO only on an ex-pipe basis from liquid bulk piers PGL1 and PGL2.

The firm has not supplied bunkers at the port for at least the past ten years, a local source told Ship & Bunker.

The resumption of sales at Suape may be linked to the firm's halting Salvador sales in late 2021 after selling its 330,000 b/d Mataripe refinery to Mubadala.

"Salvador was a very important port to supply Petrobras's fleet, but as the refinery was sold to Mubadala, the company is looking for an alternative to supply with own product and Suape is the most strategic point to do it," the source added.