Cruise Line Carnival Reports Cyberattack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carnival does not expect the attack to have an impact on its business. File Image / Pixabay

US-based cruise company Carnival Corporation was the victim of a cyberattack earlier this month, the company said Monday.

On August 15 the company detected a ransomware attack that accessed and encrypted part of one of its subsidiaries' systems, Carnival said in a statement on its website.

"The Company does not believe the incident will have a material impact on its business, operations or financial results," Carnival said.

"Nonetheless, we expect that the security event included unauthorised access to personal data of guests and employees, which may result in potential claims from guests, employees, shareholders, or regulatory agencies.

"Although we believe that no other information technology systems of the other Company's brands have been impacted by this incident based upon our investigation to date, there can be no assurance that other information technology systems of the other Company's brands will not be adversely affected."