BUNKER JOBS: Phillips 66 Seeks Latin America Fuel Oil Trader in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of heavy oil trading experience. Image Credit: Philipps 66

Oil company Phillips 66 is seeking to hire a fuel oil trader in Houston to cover the Latin American market.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of heavy oil trading experience, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Pro-actively identify, develop, and implement trading strategies to capture value from Latin America fuel oil markets.

Cultivate & enhance targeted counter-party relationships to expand Phillips 66 market presence and increase trading potential.

Negotiate with counter-party traders & brokers to successfully conclude fuel oil transactions.

Establish and manage a Heavy Oil storage and blending operation in the Caribbean basin.

Work with traders from Phillips 66 trading offices across the globe as part of the global trading teams.

