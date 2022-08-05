Vermont UM Bunkering Executive's Court Hearing Moved to Next Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The charges relate to false invoices allegedly issued to Vermont UM Bunkering for marine fuel sales. File Image / Pixabay

A court hearing for a director of Vermont UM Bunkering has been postponed by a month.

Poh Fu Teck, director of Vermont UM Bunkering, is facing nine charges under section 47(6) of Singapore's Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act and one charge under section 420 of its penal code.

The case was due to be heard on Thursday, but has now been adjourned to September 7, a representative of the Singapore Attorney General's office told Ship & Bunker on Friday.

The charges relate to false invoices allegedly issued to Vermont UM Bunkering for marine fuel sales.

Vermont had its Singapore bunkering licence revoked in 2016, and has faced a variety of court cases since then.