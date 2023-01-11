Dry Bulk Carrier Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The arrest was the first in Singapore this year. File Image / Pixabay

A dry bulk carrier was arrested in Singapore's waters last week.

The Supramax bulk carrier Polyworld was arrested in the city-state's waters at 7:40 PM local time on January 5, according to a list of vessel arrests published by the Singapore Courts. The vessel had travelled to Singapore from Shanghai.

The court data cite Ang & Partner as the arresting solicitor firm.

The vessel is being held at Singapore's Eastern Petroleum Anchorage C.

The reasons behind the arrest are unclear, but are likely to do with disputes over payments for goods and services.

The arrest was the first in Singapore this year, according to the court records.