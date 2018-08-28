COSCO, MHI Move Forward on Scrubber Collaboration

A collaboration framework agreement has now been signed. Image Credit: MHI / COSCO

A proposed collaboration on marine scrubbers between Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and COSCO entities has taken a step forward today.

After being first proposed in June, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) say they have now signed a collaboration framework agreement with COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) Co., Ltd. (CHI Dalian) covering the manufacturing and marketing of a rectangular SOx scrubber system "that realizes superior space saving essential for onboard installations."

Under the agreement, CHI Dalian will manufacture, assemble, and deliver the SOx scrubbers and install them on ships.

As previously reported, it is envisaged that a China COSCO Shipping will be used for a demonstration test of the system.

“The rectangular SOx scrubber was developed for marine use by combining MHPS' comprehensive exhaust gas treatment technologies, cultivated through its exhaust gas desulfurization systems for thermal power plants, with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's marine engineering expertise,” the companies explained.

The scrubbers are aimed at vessels looking for a compliance route for the upcoming IMO 2020 global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel that comes into force from January 1, 2020.