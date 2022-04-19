Australian Bunker Markets Get Boost as Cruise Ships Return Down Under

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sydney harbour, Australia. File Image / Pixabay.

The return of cruise ships to Australian destinations should see an uptick in bunker demand which shrank by up to 50% at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Australian authorities have thrown open the doors [to international cruise ships] "even wider than before", according to UK news provider the Guardian.

In the cruise sector interregnum imposed on the industry by pandemic regulations, some headway has been made on making cruise calls less environmentally damaging.

The port authority of New South Wales has announced the installation of a $60 million ship-to-shore power system at the White Bay terminal in Sydney Harbour.

The system will be up and running by 2024, according to the report.

Air pollution from vessels docked at the terminal prompted a vociferous community-based campaign to curb cruise ship emissions.