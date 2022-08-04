Further Charges for Singapore Bunker Executive Over Shell MGO Case

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pai Keng Pheng, founder of Singapore bunkering firm Sentek Marine, faces 43 more charges in relation to the misappropriation of MGO from Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery.

Pai was charged with 43 new charges under Singapore's Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act on Wednesday, local news provider the Straits Times reported. Pai faces 83 charges in total over the case.

Sentek allegedly acquired 118,131 mt of the MGO that had been misappropriated from Shell between August 2014 and January 2018, according to Singapore's police.

Each offense under the act could carry a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $500,000, according to the report.