Korean Register Seeks to Bring Methanol Bunkering to Ulsan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

South Korea could soon have methanol on offer as a bunker fuel at Ulsan. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society the Korean Register and the Ulsan Port Authority are working together towards bringing methanol bunkering to the South Korean port.

The two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding seeking to establish Ulsan as a low-carbon energy hub supporting methanol-fuelled ships, KR said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The organisations will collaborate on regulatory reform, deregulation of methanol-fuelled ships and methanol bunkering, the use of independent tank terminals at Ulsan for methanol storage, methanol bunkering trials and the development of methanol supply infrastructure.

"UPA is actively working to make eco-friendly, and low-carbon fuels become more of a universal feature in shipping and port markets," Jeong Chang-gyu, vice president of the Ulsan Port Authority, said in the statement.

"We will support the widespread use of methanol-fueled ships and methanol bunkering in cooperation with KR using Ulsan port, one of the key energy hubs of North-East Asia."

Methanol has rapidly grown in popularity since AP Moller-Maersk's decision to run its first carbon-neutral ships with methanol propulsion.

The Port of Rotterdam saw a trial methanol bunkering last year, and Singapore plans to arrange a similar operation early next year.