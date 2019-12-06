Bunker Jobs: Sales Executive - Bunker Fuel, Singapore

by SallingSearch

Leading fuel supplier is now looking to expand their bunker sales team in Singapore with a new Sales Executive.

This is an excellent role for the right candidate with some sales experience from the shipping industry and who want to move into the bunkering industry for a good company.

Our client is looking proactive and self-driven sales profile with min. 3 years of experience from shipping. Example of the preferred previous experience could be from client-facing roles like bunkering, logistics, maritime sales, chartering/operations or other.

Having an outgoing, energetic and sales profile is a must for any applicant in this role.

In this role, you will be responsible for maintaining existing relationships as well as developing new ones that could be buying fuel from our client. This is a very dynamic and fast-paced environment and some work outside normal office hours should be expected.

Candidates with experience in dealing with Scandinavian or Nordic shipping companies would have an advantage but not a must.

Please apply on our website http://adr.to/v4awa OR get in touch with Soeren on soeren@sallingsearch.com for more info.

Any communication will, of course, be kept confidential.