Petronas Announces First Chinese LNG Bunkering Customer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two firms have been working together on Chinese LNG supply since 2020. Image Credit: Petronas

Malaysian state energy firm Petronas has completed its first LNG bunkering operation with a Chinese customer.

The firm recently bunkered Tiger Gas's cargo ship the Tiger Maanshan with 500 mt of LNG, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Tiger Gas and Petronas have been working together since 2020 to supply the Chinese market with LNG via ISO tanks.

"Today, offshore ship-to-ship LNG bunkering has greatly shortened the turnaround of LNG carrier vessels, laying a solid foundation for a more efficient and greener LNG supply chain," Gerry Wang, chairman of Tiger Gas, said in the statement.

"In the future, TIGER GAS will continue to work together with PETRONAS to facilitate the energy transition."