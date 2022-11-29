Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Cockett Seeks Regional Credit Manager in Singapore
Tuesday November 29, 2022
The role is based in Cockett's Singapore office. Image Credit: Cockett Group
Global marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking to hire a regional credit manager in Singapore.
The firm is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in a similar role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Complete credit checks on current and potential customers using external sources such as credit agencies, financial institutes, and third-party information
- Recommend customer credit limit taking into account checks completed, market, vessel ownership or chartered status and competitors
- Ensure payments are paid in a timely manner and take appropriate action if out of the credit terms set for the specific customer
- Oversee the management of the collection of outstanding invoices and monies owed and assist with 'KYC' policies and procedures
- Maintain and follow department processes for records
- Liaise with lawyers where legal action is needed and provide relevant information as and when required
