BUNKER JOBS: Cockett Seeks Regional Credit Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Cockett's Singapore office. Image Credit: Cockett Group

Global marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking to hire a regional credit manager in Singapore.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in a similar role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Complete credit checks on current and potential customers using external sources such as credit agencies, financial institutes, and third-party information

Recommend customer credit limit taking into account checks completed, market, vessel ownership or chartered status and competitors

Ensure payments are paid in a timely manner and take appropriate action if out of the credit terms set for the specific customer

Oversee the management of the collection of outstanding invoices and monies owed and assist with 'KYC' policies and procedures

Maintain and follow department processes for records

Liaise with lawyers where legal action is needed and provide relevant information as and when required

