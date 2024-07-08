Bunker Firm Helios Petroleum Appoints Vietnam Country Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuels firm Helios Petroleum has appointed a country manager for its operations in Vietnam.

Barbara Huong Pham has taken on the role of Vietnam country manager at Helios Petroleum as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Monday.

The new manager was previously an independent bunker broker in Vietnam from June 2016 to this month.

She had earlier worked for SGS Vietnam from 2016 to 2017, for Dan-Bunkering from 2014 to 2016 and for Fratelli Cosulich from 2013 to 2014.

Helios Petroleum specialises in the offshore bunker markets at Lombongan, Anping and Yangon, according to the company's website.