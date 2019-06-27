MPA Suspends Another Bunker Craft Operator's Licence

Singapore. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) says it has suspended Inter-Pacific

Petroleum Pte Ltd's bunker craft operator licence effective today.

The move follows what MPA says "an enforcement check on a bunker tanker" operated by the supplier, but did not go into detail on the matter.

This is the second time in recent months MPA has taken such action against a bunker craft operator, with Southernpec receiving a suspension in April before ultimately being forced out of the market last month after tampering with MFMs.

Inter-Pacific, who also holds a bunker supplier licence for the port, was placed 26th on MPAs list of bunker suppliers ranked by volume for 2018.