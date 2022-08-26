More Biofuel Trials for "K" Line

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Biofuel bunker operation. Image Credit: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) today announced it has completed its second biofuel bunker trial and is planning to conduct a third as part of its efforts to reduce emissions.

The most recent biofuel trial saw bunkers supplied by GoodFuels in Singapore, and follows the European firm's opening of an office in the city state last February.

The marine biofuel was delivered to the vessel on Aug 3rd, 2022 and, after leaving Singapore, it conducted the trial use of the marine biofuel and safely arrived at discharging port on Aug 16th.

“K” Line says it is now planning a similar trial use of marine biofuel on a cape size bulker.

As the industry looks to decarbonize, biofuel bunker trials are becoming increasingly commonplace.

Their attraction is that the fuels provide a 80-90% well-to-exhaust CO2 reduction and are classed as "drop in" fuels, meaning no changes to the vessel or its fuel system are required in order to be used.

The down side is their cost, remaining notably more expensive than conventional fuel, but that cost has reduced significantly in recent years.

Indeed. Goodfuels in 2020 told Ship & Bunker that biofuel should now be considered both a commercially and technically viable alternative to conventional bunkers.