Asia/Pacific News
TFG in Top 5 as PetroChina Returns as Singapore's Top Bunker Supplier in 2021
Hong Lam Fuels gained the most in the list last year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: MPA
Chinese energy producer PetroChina International has been named as Singapore's top bunker supplier by volume in 2021, recovering the top spot it lost last year, with several global commodity traders gaining ground in the list.
The official ranking is provided annually by Maritime and Port Authority (MPA). While the exact volume of bunkers sold is known to the MPA, it is not published.
PetroChina moved up from fourth place in 2020 to the top this year, according to the list the MPA published on Friday, having also been in first place in 2019. Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services remained in second place, and Shell Eastern Trading fell from first place to third.
Trafigura-backed TFG Marine moved up by 11 notches to fifth place, fulfilling its plan announced in November to be a top five supplier in Singapore. Vitol Bunkers gained six places to fourth, and Minerva Bunkering advanced by nine places to 13th. TFG and Minerva won their Singapore bunkering licences in April 2020.
France's Total Marine Fuels had a sharp fall for a second year, dropping by six places to 19th. Total had been in sixth place in 2019.
Four firms dropped off the list in 2021: Ocean Bunkering Services and Hin Leong Marine International, following the collapse of parent company Hin Leong Trading, and A DOT Marine and Pacific Bunkering. No additional licences were awarded last year.
The list now stands at 41 companies, down from as many as 73 in 2012.
Bunker B Pte Ltd has now been at the bottom of the list for three straight years. The firm's rank may partly be explained by its focus on distillates rather than the full range of marine fuels.
|Rank in 2020
|2019
|Change
|1
|4
|3
|PETROCHINA INTERNATIONAL (S) PTE LTD
|2
|2
|0
|EQUATORIAL MARINE FUEL MANAGEMENT SERVICES PTE LTD
|3
|1
|-2
|SHELL EASTERN TRADING (PTE) LTD
|4
|10
|6
|VITOL BUNKERS (S) PTE LTD
|5
|16
|11
|TFG MARINE PTE LTD
|6
|6
|0
|GLENCORE SINGAPORE PTE LTD
|7
|5
|-2
|BP SINGAPORE PTE LTD
|8
|3
|-5
|SENTEK MARINE & TRADING PTE LTD
|9
|8
|-1
|GLOBAL ENERGY TRADING PTE LTD
|10
|24
|14
|HONG LAM FUELS PTE LTD
|11
|7
|-4
|SK ENERGY INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD
|12
|9
|-3
|CHEVRON SINGAPORE PTE LTD
|13
|22
|9
|MINERVA BUNKERING PTE LTD
|14
|15
|1
|EXXONMOBIL ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD
|15
|12
|-3
|MAERSK OIL TRADING SINGAPORE PTE LTD
|16
|11
|-5
|GOLDEN ISLAND DIESEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD
|17
|14
|-3
|ENG HUA COMPANY (PTE) LTD
|18
|18
|0
|MARUBENI INT'L PETROLEUM (S) PTE LTD
|19
|13
|-6
|TOTAL MARINE FUELS PTE LTD
|20
|23
|3
|CONSORT BUNKERS PTE LTD
|21
|19
|-2
|SINGAMAS PETROLEUM TRADING PTE LTD
|22
|17
|-5
|TOYOTA TSUSHO PETROLEUM PTE LTD
|23
|26
|3
|CATHAY MARINE FUEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD
|24
|29
|5
|GRANDEUR TRADING & SERVICES PTE LTD
|25
|25
|0
|FRATELLI COSULICH BUNKERS (S) PTE LTD
|26
|28
|2
|GLOBAL MARINE TRANSPORTATION PTE LTD
|27
|30
|3
|TRITON BUNKERING SERVICES PTE LTD
|28
|36
|8
|CNC PETROLEUM PTE LTD
|29
|41
|12
|SIRIUS MARINE PTE LTD
|30
|20
|-10
|PALMSTONE TANKERS & TRADING PTE LTD
|31
|39
|8
|BUNKER HOUSE PETROLEUM PTE LTD
|32
|37
|5
|KENOIL MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD
|33
|33
|0
|IMPEX MARINE (S) PTE LTD
|34
|35
|1
|HAI FU MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD
|35
|34
|-1
|VICTORY PETROLEUM TRADING PTE LTD
|36
|32
|-4
|CENTRAL STAR MARINE SUPPLIES PTE LTD
|37
|38
|1
|HAI YIN MARINE PTE LTD
|38
|40
|2
|EASTPOINT INT'L MARKETING PTE LTD
|39
|27
|-12
|PEGASUS MARITIME (S) PTE LTD
|40
|43
|3
|SHELL EASTERN PETROLEUM (PTE) LTD
|41
|45
|4
|BUNKER B PTE LTD