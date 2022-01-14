TFG in Top 5 as PetroChina Returns as Singapore's Top Bunker Supplier in 2021

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday January 14, 2022

Chinese energy producer PetroChina International has been named as Singapore's top bunker supplier by volume in 2021, recovering the top spot it lost last year, with several global commodity traders gaining ground in the list.

The official ranking is provided annually by Maritime and Port Authority (MPA). While the exact volume of bunkers sold is known to the MPA, it is not published.

PetroChina moved up from fourth place in 2020 to the top this year, according to the list the MPA published on Friday, having also been in first place in 2019. Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services remained in second place, and Shell Eastern Trading fell from first place to third.

Trafigura-backed TFG Marine moved up by 11 notches to fifth place, fulfilling its plan announced in November to be a top five supplier in Singapore. Vitol Bunkers gained six places to fourth, and Minerva Bunkering advanced by nine places to 13th. TFG and Minerva won their Singapore bunkering licences in April 2020.

France's Total Marine Fuels had a sharp fall for a second year, dropping by six places to 19th. Total had been in sixth place in 2019.

Four firms dropped off the list in 2021: Ocean Bunkering Services and Hin Leong Marine International, following the collapse of parent company Hin Leong Trading, and A DOT Marine and Pacific Bunkering. No additional licences were awarded last year.

The list now stands at 41 companies, down from as many as 73 in 2012.

Bunker B Pte Ltd has now been at the bottom of the list for three straight years. The firm's rank may partly be explained by its focus on distillates rather than the full range of marine fuels.

Rank in 2020   2019   Change    
1 4 3 PETROCHINA INTERNATIONAL (S) PTE LTD
2 2 0 EQUATORIAL MARINE FUEL MANAGEMENT SERVICES PTE LTD
3 1 -2 SHELL EASTERN TRADING (PTE) LTD
4 10 6 VITOL BUNKERS (S) PTE LTD
5 16 11 TFG MARINE PTE LTD
6 6 0 GLENCORE SINGAPORE PTE LTD
7 5 -2 BP SINGAPORE PTE LTD
8 3 -5 SENTEK MARINE & TRADING PTE LTD
9 8 -1 GLOBAL ENERGY TRADING PTE LTD
10 24 14 HONG LAM FUELS PTE LTD
11 7 -4 SK ENERGY INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD
12 9 -3 CHEVRON SINGAPORE PTE LTD
13 22 9 MINERVA BUNKERING PTE LTD
14 15 1 EXXONMOBIL ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD
15 12 -3 MAERSK OIL TRADING SINGAPORE PTE LTD
16 11 -5 GOLDEN ISLAND DIESEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD
17 14 -3 ENG HUA COMPANY (PTE) LTD
18 18 0 MARUBENI INT'L PETROLEUM (S) PTE LTD
19 13 -6 TOTAL MARINE FUELS PTE LTD
20 23 3 CONSORT BUNKERS PTE LTD
21 19 -2 SINGAMAS PETROLEUM TRADING PTE LTD
22 17 -5 TOYOTA TSUSHO PETROLEUM PTE LTD
23 26 3 CATHAY MARINE FUEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD
24 29 5 GRANDEUR TRADING & SERVICES PTE LTD
25 25 0 FRATELLI COSULICH BUNKERS (S) PTE LTD
26 28 2 GLOBAL MARINE TRANSPORTATION PTE LTD
27 30 3 TRITON BUNKERING SERVICES PTE LTD
28 36 8 CNC PETROLEUM PTE LTD
29 41 12 SIRIUS MARINE PTE LTD
30 20 -10 PALMSTONE TANKERS & TRADING PTE LTD
31 39 8 BUNKER HOUSE PETROLEUM PTE LTD
32 37 5 KENOIL MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD
33 33 0 IMPEX MARINE (S) PTE LTD
34 35 1 HAI FU MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD
35 34 -1 VICTORY PETROLEUM TRADING PTE LTD
36 32 -4 CENTRAL STAR MARINE SUPPLIES PTE LTD
37 38 1 HAI YIN MARINE PTE LTD
38 40 2 EASTPOINT INT'L MARKETING PTE LTD
39 27 -12 PEGASUS MARITIME (S) PTE LTD
40 43 3 SHELL EASTERN PETROLEUM (PTE) LTD
41 45 4 BUNKER B PTE LTD

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com