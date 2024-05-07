Singapore: Ammonia-powered Vessel Completes Manoeuvrability Trials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fortescue Green Pioneer. Image Credit / MPA.

A 10-day propulsion and manoeuvrability trial of an ammonia-fuelled vessel in the port of Singapore has been heralded a success.

The vessel, Fortescue Green Pioneer, used around four and half metric tonnes of liquid ammonia during the trials, according to a port authority statement.

"The trials were conducted using 6.4 m3 (4.4 tonnes) of liquid ammonia, in combination with diesel and Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a second-generation biofuel, as marine fuel over 10 days from 23 April to 2 May," the statement said.

Initial trials in Singapore earlier in the year saw three mt of the alternative fuel consumed while the ship was at anchor. Following the trial, the ship "received flag approval from the Singapore Registry of Ships and the 'Gas Fuelled Ammonia' notation by classification society DNV to use ammonia, in combination with diesel, as a marine fuel".

The most recent trials included tests to validate the management of nitrogen-based emissions, and the assessment of the vessel's engine capability to operate on varying amounts of HVO in combination with ammonia.

"In the coming months, Fortescue Green Pioneer is expected to play a key role in driving awareness of the need for the global shipping industry to adopt solutions such as green ammonia," according to the statement.