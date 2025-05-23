MOL Orders LNG-Fuelled Ship for Charter to Japanese Oil Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dual-fuel LNG vessel is slated for delivery in 2027. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has placed an order for a dual-fuel LNG very large crude carrier (VLCC).

The vessel will be built by China's Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering, which is jointly operated by Kawasaki Heavy Industries and COSCO Shipping Corporation, MOL said in a statement on its website on Friday.

It will sail under a long-term charter contract with Idemitsu Tanker for a Japanese oil company.

The 309,000-tonne vessel is slated for delivery in 2027 and will be equipped with dual-fuel LNG engines.

It will also be the first VLCC to be chartered by a Japanese oil company, MOL claims.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet is currently made up of 716 vessels, with 78 of them being crude oil tankers, according to classification society DNV.