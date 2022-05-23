Singapore: MPA Dishes out More Grants to Marine Startups

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: digital future. File Image Pixabay.

Singapore's smart port status has received a boost with new funding given out to marine technology start up firms.

Under its Smart Port Challenge 2022 programme, the Maritine and Port Authority has awarded grants (Maritime Innovation and Technology - MINT-STARTUP) to an additional 11 firms for "prototype development and test-bedding".

"The start-ups are collaborating with maritime corporate partners from PIER71™ on pilot projects that focus on the use of smart sensors, vision and data analytics, artificial intelligence and wearables amongst others," according to the MPA.

Among the reciepents of the funds is MagicPort which aims to develop a digital marketplace and collaborative platform for ship owners and operators with a comprehensive directory on ports, suppliers and service providers and an automated process for preparing quotes. EyeGauge is developing "non-invasive data collection on high-speed passenger ferries in real time".

The MINT-STARTUP scheme has so far disbursed S$2.45 millon ($1.8m) to 50 firms.