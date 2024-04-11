Japan's JERA to Launch Truck-to-Ship Ammonia Bunkering at Yokohama

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has set up the operation, billed as the world's first for truck-to-ship ammonia bunkering, to supply a tugboat owned by NYK Line. Image Credit: JERA

Japan's JERA is set to launch an ammonia bunker supply operation at the port of Yokohama.

The firm has set up the operation, billed as the world's first for truck-to-ship ammonia bunkering, to supply a tugboat owned by NYK Line, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The company has completed a joint study with NYK and Resonac Corporation, and jointly developed safety standards for handling the fuel, as well as developing delivery logistics.

The supply operation will begin late next month, and the tug is due for delivery in June. The firm has signed an ammonia bunkering deal with the tug's operator, Shin-Nippon Kaiyosha Corporation.

"As we work to achieve our JERA Zero CO2 Emissions 2050 objective of net-zero CO2 emissions from domestic and overseas business operations by 2050, we are taking on the challenge of building hydrogen and ammonia supply chains," JERA said in the statement.

"The supply of fuel ammonia to ships is our first example of a decarbonization solution that reaches beyond power generation sector toward use in other industrial sectors (multi-purpose).

"Ammonia emits no CO2 when burned, so using it as ship fuel enables a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions at sea.

"We believe this will make a substantial contribution to achieving zero-emissions shipping in the future."