Singapore's MPA Warns Industry Over Bunker Spills

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is the world's largest bunkering port. File Image / Pixabay

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore has updated its guidance on bunker spills, warning those involved in marine fuel operations that they could be held personally liable for environmental damage.

The authority has updated its pre-bunkering checklist and bunker operation guidelines to avoid spills for the first time since 2019, publishing the updated documents in a circular on its website this week.

The circular also reminds ship masters and bunker craft operators of the potential penalties involved in the event of a spill.

"If any discharge of oil or oily mixture occurs from a Singapore ship into any part of the sea or from any ship into Singapore waters, the master, the owner and the agent of the ship shall each be guilty of an offence and shall each be liable on conviction to a fine of not less than $1,000 and not more than $1 million or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 2 years or to both," the MPA said.

To view the updated guidance and checklists in full, click here.