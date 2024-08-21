Ship Detained at Indian Port Set to Be Released

Dispute: amicably resolved. File Image / Pixabay.

A ship at the centre of a dispute that led to its arrest in an Indian port is expected to be released in due course, Ship & Bunker has learned.

The vessel, Wadi Albostan, was detained in the northeastern port of Paradip this month under orders of the Orissa high court.

The reasons for the move against the ship that typically involve disputes over the payment for goods and services to do with the ship's operation, have been resolved amicably, a source familiar with the matter told Ship & Bunker.

The bulk carrier is controlled by shipping interests based in Cairo, according to the shipping database equasis.