BUNKER JOBS: Integr8 Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore
Tuesday September 6, 2022
The company is looking for candidates with fluent Korean. Image Credit: Integr8 Fuels
Marine fuels firm Integr8 Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.
The focus of the role will be working with Korean suppliers to source bunker fuel, the company said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent Korean, a strong sales track record and preferably with shipping experience in operations or chartering.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Liaising daily with suppliers
- Managing and maintaining supplier relationships and improve supplier support
- Coordinating with supply teams for all other offices
- Buying/ selling ex-wharf
- Sending Deal recaps/trade confirmations
- Helping Maintaining index/spreads etc with Integr8 analysts
- Setting up new supplier credit lines
- Purchasing for the Navig8 and other internal fleet
- Buying from suppliers for 3rd party traded volume
- Working profitable supplier contracts to assist sales team to pitch to clients
