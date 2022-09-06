BUNKER JOBS: Integr8 Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

Marine fuels firm Integr8 Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The focus of the role will be working with Korean suppliers to source bunker fuel, the company said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent Korean, a strong sales track record and preferably with shipping experience in operations or chartering.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Liaising daily with suppliers

Managing and maintaining supplier relationships and improve supplier support

Coordinating with supply teams for all other offices

Buying/ selling ex-wharf

Sending Deal recaps/trade confirmations

Helping Maintaining index/spreads etc with Integr8 analysts

Setting up new supplier credit lines

Purchasing for the Navig8 and other internal fleet

Buying from suppliers for 3rd party traded volume

Working profitable supplier contracts to assist sales team to pitch to clients

