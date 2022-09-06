BUNKER JOBS: Integr8 Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

Tuesday September 6, 2022

Marine fuels firm Integr8 Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The focus of the role will be working with Korean suppliers to source bunker fuel, the company said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent Korean, a strong sales track record and preferably with shipping experience in operations or chartering.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Liaising daily with suppliers
  • Managing and maintaining supplier relationships and improve supplier support
  • Coordinating with supply teams for all other offices
  • Buying/ selling ex-wharf
  • Sending Deal recaps/trade confirmations
  • Helping Maintaining index/spreads etc with Integr8 analysts
  • Setting up new supplier credit lines
  • Purchasing for the Navig8 and other internal fleet
  • Buying from suppliers for 3rd party traded volume
  • Working profitable supplier contracts to assist sales team to pitch to clients

For more information, click here.

