Methanol Bunkering Study Launches in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Methanol bunkering could soon be coming to Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

A new study investigating the potential for methanol as an alternative bunker fuel has launched in Singapore.

The Methanol Institute has signed a joint agreement with design consultancy SeaTech Solutions and shipping firm Singfar International to carry out the study, the methanol industry body said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The study will "assess current gaps in operating procedures, infrastructure and equipment on board bunker vessels in Singapore that will have to be bridged for the safe conduct of methanol bunkering operations," the organisation said.

A similar study is currently being conducted in Singapore looking into the safety aspects of ammonia bunkering.

In May 2021 Methanex subsidiary Waterfront Shipping carried out a demonstration of methanol bunkering at Rotterdam, with the aim of showing a shift to the alternative fuel should be feasible from an operational perspective. The company arranged the bunkering of its chartered ship the Takaroa Sun with methanol from the barge MTS Evidence, operated by TankMatch.

Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk will be the largest global consumer of methanol as a bunker fuel at first. The company has 13 boxships capable of being run on methanol being delivered in 2023-2025, representing about 4.5% of the current container capacity of its fleet.