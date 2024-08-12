TotalEnergies Makes First B100 Bunker Delivery in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company used Global Energy Group's chemical tanker the Maple for the delivery. Image Credit: TotalEnergies

France's TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has made its first bunker delivery of 100% biofuel in Singapore.

The firm delivered 700 mt of the B100 fuel to Hyundai Glovis's PCTC the Glovis Cosmos in Singapore on August 5, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The company used Global Energy Group's chemical tanker the Maple for the delivery.

TotalEnergies has previously only supplied bunker blends of up to 30% in biofuel content.

Biofuel blends sold in Singapore are mostlyB24 fuels containing 24% biofuels, as conventional bunker barges are only allowed to carry up to 25% biofuel blends in the city-state's waters. Chemical tankers can carry up to 100% biofuel content.

"I am very pleased to see that our first 100% biofuel bunker was delivered safely and smoothly," Louise Tricoire, senior vice president for aviation and marine fuels at TotalEnergies, said in the statement.

"The operation reinforces our commitment to supporting the shipping industry's decarbonization ambitions.

"We will continue to innovate and find sustainable low-carbon solutions for the shipping industry, which is navigating fast-changing market and regulatory conditions."