Singapore: Scholarship Winner to Study Alt Marine Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: nuturing maritime talent. File Image / Pixabay.

Among the receipents of Singapore's latest round of maritime scholarships is Ng Yu Xin Sardonna.

The national hocky player followed an internship at Chevron with undergraduate maritime

studies at Nanyang Technological University where she has chosen to focus on alternative marine fuels.

Ng is the Bernhard Schulte/Maritime One scholar and is one of 66 higher education students awarded scholarships under the S$2.7 million ($1.9m) scheme, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

The Maritime One scheme has 32 sponsoring companies including maritime service providers. S$1.7 million is awarded to 54 scholars under this scheme while a further 12 students receive awards under the Tripartite Maritime Scholarships scheme,