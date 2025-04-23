Bulker Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship arrived in Singapore from Brazil earlier this month. File Image / Pixabay

A dry bulk carrier has been arrested in Singapore.

The 76,600 DWT bulker Ivestos X was arrested on April 14 at 10:48 PM local time and is being held at the Eastern Special Purpose Anchorage A, according to a list of detained vessels published by Singapore's judiciary.

The arrest was made on behalf of law firm Oon & Bazul LLP.

The ship is Liberian-flagged, has Greece's Niriis Shipping as its commercial controller and arrived in Singapore from Brazil earlier this month, according to information from shipping intelligence service VesselsValue.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unknown, but may involve disputes over payment for goods and services related to the ship's operations.