COSCO Criticises US Port Fees for Distorting Fair Competition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

COSCO says US port fees on Chinese vessels threaten the normal functioning of global shipping. Image Credit: COSCO Shipping

Chinese shipping firm COSCO Shipping has strongly opposed the US port fees on Chinese vessels calling at US ports, stating that such measures "distort fair competition and impede the normal functioning of the global shipping industry."

The company further emphasised that these actions "threaten the security, resilience, and orderly operation of global industrial and supply chains."

In its statement on Monday, COSCO also warned that these fees "risk undermining the stability and sustainable development" of the global shipping sector.

Last week, the US Trade Representative (USTR) unveiled a set of measures targeting Chinese-built and Chinese-operated vessels with port fees for calling at US ports.

Despite these challenges, COSCO reaffirmed its commitment to global trade, asserting that it will "continue to safeguard our clients' interests while offering a comprehensive range of dependable services."

The company also assured that its operations would remain reliable and unaffected by the ongoing trade disputes between the US and China.