Azane Targets Scandinavian Ammonia Bunkering with Infrastructure Subsidiary

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Azane is developing several ammonia bunkering projects in Norway. Image Credit: Azane Fuel Solutions

Norway's Azane Fuel Solutions has restructured its operations, establishing a new subsidiary as it prepares for its first infrastructure investment and seeks to meet future demand for ammonia bunkering in Scandinavia.

The newly formed Azane Infrastructure will supply ammonia as a marine fuel by building, owning, and operating the necessary bunkering infrastructure across the region, Azane Fuel Solutions said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The company is currently developing several ammonia infrastructure projects in Norway, working in collaboration with government entities, ammonia producers and port owners.

Meanwhile, Azane Fuel Solutions will continue to focus on delivering turnkey ammonia fuel handling and bunkering technology solutions.

"We expect Azane to become a major bunkering infrastructure owner in Scandinavia over the next couple of years, as ammonia-fuelled vessels are being delivered," Steinar Kostøl, CEO of Azane Fuel Solutions, said.