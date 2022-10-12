Turbocharger Firm Accelleron Opens New Facilities in Indonesia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is seeking to do more business in Indonesia. Image Credit: Accelleron

Turbocharger firm Accelleron, spun out of technology company ABB earlier this year, has opened new facilities in Indonesia.

The firm has added workshop facilities to enable the delivery of extended turbocharger services at Jakarta, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Services include turbocharger upgraders and retrofits, repairs and spare part supply.

"It is anticipated that the VTR.4 Series Marine and power plan Turbocharger, designed for two-stroke low-speed and four-stroke medium-speed, heavy-duty diesel, and gas engines, will continue to dominate service provision at the new workshop," the company said in the statement.

"In the future, Accelleron plan to widen capabilities to offer maintenance services for all brands of marine and power plan turbochargers.

"Accelleron offers a comprehensive service network at three service station locations in Jakarta, Batam and Surabaya, operated by PT. Turbo System Sakti Indonesia."

ABB announced the spin-off of Accelleron, formerly ABB Turbocharging, in July. The transaction was completed earlier this month.