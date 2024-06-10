Singapore: Port Records Five Month Rise in Box Traffic

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container volumes: rising. File image / Pixabay.

Container traffic moving through the port of Singapore increased in the first five months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, the port authority has said.

Major box shipping lines such as CMA CGM and ONE have increased their throughput. Total container volumes handled in Singapore in the first five months amounted to 16.90 million twenty-foot equivalent units which is a 7.7% increase in container volumes over the period.

"The demand for capacity remains strong," the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said in a statement.

The rise in demand for throughput at the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering comes on the back of a reconfigeration of shipping routes as the Red Sea area remains a high risk trade lane for shipping.