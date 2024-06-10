Three New Ship Attacks Reported in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Gulf of Aden has seen a string of ship attacks over the weekend. Image Credit: UKMTO

Three new attacks on commercial ships in the Gulf of Aden were reported over the weekend, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

In the first incident, the Norderney was hit by an unknown projectile about 80 nautical miles south-east of Aden at 8 PM UTC on Saturday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

The MSC Tavvishi was then hit by an unknown projectile about 70 nautical miles south-west of Aden at 11:39 PM UTC on Saturday.

The Nordeney was then hit again about 89 nautical miles south-west of Aden at 2:30 PM UTC on Sunday.

Fires were reported on both vessels after the attacks. No casualties have been reported, and both ships are proceeding to their next ports of call.

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past seven months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.