Fire Reported on Malaysian-Flagged Products Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A fire has been reported on a refined products tanker between Indonesia and Malaysia.

One crew member was killed and two have been reported missing after a fire broke out on board the Malaysian-flagged 905 DWT tanker Tiger Star on Tuesday, according to a report from local news provider The Jakarta Post.

The ship had been at anchor with its generator running when a fire was reported in the engine room and on deck, the report cited local authorities as saying.

The tanker had been on its way from Johor in Malaysia. The vessel was built in 1994.

The Indonesian and Malaysian authorities have both sent vessels to search for any missing crew members and investigate further.