Shell-operated Liquified Hydrogen Ship Makes Singapore Stop

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Suiso Frontier (aerial view). Image Credit / Hystra.

Suiso Frontier, a liquified hydrogen carrier operated by oil major Shell, called at Singapore last week.

The ship which is the first of this type of bulk carrier can carry up to 1,250 cubic metres of liquified hydrogen at -253 C in the state-of-the-art storage tank, according to Singapore's port authority.

Suiso Frontier made its maiden voyage last year. Following a refit, the ship's system is being assessed for how it performs through more unload-load cycles as well as increasing operational experience.

"The visit has helped to inform the development of safety and operational procedures, and also supportd further feasibility studies and preparations for the deep-sea transportation and receipt of liquified alternative fuels," chief executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Teo Eng Dih, said.

The carrier was built and designed by Kawasaki Heavy Industries with support from the Japanese governement under its Hydrogen Energy Supply-chain Technology Research Association project.