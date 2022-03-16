TotalEnergies Reports First Biofuel Bunker Stem in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was chartered by NYK Line and carried a cargo for Anglo American. Image Credit: TotalEnergies

French energy producer TotalEnergies has reported its first delivery of a biofuel bunker blend in Singapore.

In early January the company bunkered Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp's bulker the MT Friendship with a B10 biofuel blend containing 10% biofuel, TotalEnergies said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The ship was chartered by NYK Line and carried a cargo for Anglo American, and the biofuel delivery was part of a trial organised by the two firms.

"We are delighted to partner with NYK Line and Anglo American for our first marine biofuel delivery in Singapore," Laura Ong, general manager of Asia-Pacific trading and operations at TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, said in the statement.

"This trial has allowed us to initiate the structuring of a supply chain with local expertise to create a sustainable, cost-efficient and low-carbon biofuel offer for the shipping sector in the region.

"We will continue to conduct more bespoke trials with our customers and to ultimately provide a scalable solution of this lower-carbon marine fuel."