Vladivostok Bunker Sales Continue to Recover

Vladivostok saw 1,460 bunker operations in the period. File Image / Pixabay

Vladivostok bunker sales have continued their impressive recovery, with total sales for the January-May 2018 period up 72% year-on-year, IAA PortNews reports, quoting data from the Administration of Seaports of Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic.

Total sales for the five month period were 463,900 tonnes, compared to 270,300 tonnes last year.

Some 414,600 tonnes of the 2018 total was HFO, with distillate accounting for the balance.

The number of bunkering operations increased almost 12% from 1,305 to 1,460, IAA PortNews notes, indicating that the volume growth was mainly due to an an increase in the average stem size.

The port ended 2017 with sales up 70% over the previous year, having collapsed in 2016 to around a third of what they were just a year earlier.