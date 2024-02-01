Vitol Joins Forces With ZeroNorth on Bunkering Digitalisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kenneth Juhls of ZeroNorth Bunker said digitalisation will accelerate the green transition. Image Credit: ZeroNorth Bunker

Global commodity trading firm Vitol is working with maritime technology company ZeroNorth on the digitalisation of its bunkering operations in Singapore.

Vitol Bunkers will use the e-BDN service from ZeroNorth to digitalise its operations, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The company was listed as Singapore's fifth-largest supplier by volume last year, and its logistics arm V-Bunkers delivered more than 7 million mt of marine fuels in 2023.

"Digitalising the bunker industry is a game-changer that accelerates the green transition," Kenneth Juhls, managing director of ZeroNorth Bunker, said in the statement.

"Our partnership with Vitol Bunkers marks significant strides towards innovative and sustainable industry practices, and we're excited to see how Singapore's leadership influences this globally."

Singapore launched the use of e-BDNs at the start of November, and plans to make their use mandatory by the end of this year.