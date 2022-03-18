Singapore LNG Bunker Firm Pavilion Energy Appoints CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Heng has been interim CEO since August 26, and first joined the firm in 2013.. Image Credit: Pavilion Energy

LNG bunkering firm Pavilion Energy has appointed Alan Heng as its new CEO.

Heng will take up the new position at the Singapore-based firm as of April 1, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday. Heng has been interim CEO since August 26, and first joined the firm in 2013.

"Alan has been a steady partner in Pavilion Energy's business since the company's inception," Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican, chairman of Pavilion, said in the statement.

"The Board is confident that Alan, together with the rest of the leadership, will ensure strong progress towards achieving our vision as Singapore's global energy merchant."