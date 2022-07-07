Sing Fuels Hires Junior Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Sing Fuels has hired a new junior bunker trader in its Singapore headquarters.

The firm has appointed Ong Kah Weng as junior bunker trader and management trainee in Singapore as of last month, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The new hire was previously a trading and operations trainee at Sing Fuels from January of this year, and had earlier served as an ocean freight executive for DB Schenker and a trade support analyst intern at Peninsula.

"Ong Kah Weng graduated from Nanyang Technological University with a major in Maritime Studies and a specialisation in International Trading," Sing Fuels said in the post.

"During his schooling days, he has amassed many internship experiences including stints in the offshore and marine, supply chain, and logistics as well as oil and gas sectors."